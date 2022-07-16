Worldwide depopulation

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In order to implement the NWO one has to kill off a big part of the population through fear, vaccinations (infertility), hunger, violence, suicide, etc. to make the control over the leftovers a lot easier. Concentrating them in giant cities.
Total dependancy on government makes one docile and compliant not owning anything, not even the soul if one takes the mark of the beast.