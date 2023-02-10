https://gettr.com/post/p27x14a3501
2023.02.10 The New Federal State of China is the righteous force sent by the God to take down the CCP, rescue Chinese people, save America and the world.
新中国联邦是上天派来消灭中共，拯救中国人民，拯救美国，拯救世界的力量。
