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Bitesize Rant: JJ Abrams & Star Wars | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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32 views • May 28, 2021
I rant so you don't have to. DISCLAIMER: I turned up the rant level for comedic purposes, but the core message is honest. And, in all honesty, this Star Wars drama with JJ Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy. Gina Carano, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni... this has been such a rollercoaster that I imagine most fans are right on the edge of not caring anymore. I'm there with them but I really care about the dedication behind that's put into our new mythologies.

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#StarWars #JJAbrams #KathleenKennedy
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newscomedyrantfunnypodcastpodcastsentertainmentportalstar trekfuninterviewsbatmanmovieskathleen kennedystar warssupermanjj abramsgeorge lucasjustice leaguemandalorianjon favreauadamsden
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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