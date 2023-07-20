Create New Account
Russia gears up to pinch NATO's tender nerve point
Russia Truth
As tensions rise over the control of the crucial choke point, the implications for NATO and its connection to the Baltic states cannot be overlooked. The heightened alertness of Poland and Ukraine, along with their monitoring of potential threats, highlights the seriousness of the situation. With security concerns at the forefront, the region remains on high alert as the dynamics continue to evolve.

