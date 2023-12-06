Create New Account
Dr. Ryan Cole - Expert Testimony | UK Parliament
Banned Youtube Videos


Dec 6, 2023


Kudos to journalist Sonia Elijah for creating a detailed report of the meeting at UK's Parliamentary Office. Subscribe to her Substack article for a detailed run-down of the meeting and consider becoming a paid subscriber.


https://soniaelijah.substack.com/p/world-leading-experts-testify-at


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwJBZ7QsDpdP/

