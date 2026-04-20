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💔 Heartbreaking video shows Palestinian boy walking to school through destruction left behind by the Zionist regime.
Cynthia... when I first noticed this video, I was afraid to open it. I thought there might be an IDF snipper killing him. I've seen so many past videos, of people in Gaza walking down a road, to be shot and killed. Video not as sad as it could have been.