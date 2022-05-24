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5/22/2022 Miles Guo: The famine disaster that will soon happen in Communist China will be more devastating than the Three Years of Great Famine. Money will be useless, and only power will matter. The totalitarianism in Chinese society is so pervasive that it is unbreakable