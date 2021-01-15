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Fausses vaccinations des "élites" | Florilège
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10 views • January 15, 2021
S'il fallait encore des preuves pour nous démontrer que l'histoire du Covid-19 est une arnaque planétaire.
Faites circuler !
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQVlggjORcE&;feature=youtu.be
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Faites circuler !
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQVlggjORcE&;feature=youtu.be
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Parler :
https://parler.com/profile/MargueriteRothe/posts
CloutHub :
https://app.clouthub.com/private/c1e103c2-f2c4-4ad3-9909-ef5bd2293a1e
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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