RT News June 18, 2024 6AM GMT

June 18, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russia and North Korea are teaming up to push back against Western sanctions, while shaping a new security framework in Eurasia. That's the message from the Russian President ahead of his visit to the Peninsula, his first since 2000. The EU's Military Staff Director General warns about Western countries' waning influence in Central and West Africa but frustration goes way deeper than just security issues. Israelis clash with police in anti-government rallies amid the dissolution of the war cabinet after a key opposition leader withdraws from it, citing Benjamin Netanyahu's mishandling of the conflict in Gaza.