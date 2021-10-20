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How in the World these Roman Coins Ended up in Medieval Japanese Castle? [18.10.2021]
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10 views • October 20, 2021
The recent discovery of Roman coins during excavations of a castle in Japan have prompted the question of how in the world hey got there? Perhaps Rome's Empire stretch much further than previously believed or there were the Romans trading with the ancient inhabitants of Okinawa 1800 years ago.
7,341 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
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https://youtu.be/sqBQ-XF7XcE
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7,341 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
474K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sqBQ-XF7XcE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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