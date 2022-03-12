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Ukraine Russia War Hoax Trick Don't Be Fooled
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44 views • March 12, 2022
Ukraine Russia War Hoax Trick Don't Be Fooled
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/bcbda527-0ba1-4fa3-87b0-7816d444aeb0/
https://odysee.com/TDWU-3-10-22:da12516913f3f96f4fa99d9e68495d88a8a4b1c3?src=embed
https://rumble.com/vx2d0p-vaxed-in-uk-3x-as-likely-to-get-covid-while-accounting-for-90-of-covid-deat.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vaxed-uk-3x-as-likely-get-covid-while-accounting-for-90-covid-deaths-ukraine-propaganda/
Vaxed In UK 3X As Likely To Get COVID While Accounting For 90% Of COVID Deaths & Ukraine Propaganda
OE24.TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o3Rph8DcUY
Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik
Vienna: Demo against climate policy Feb 4, 2022
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/bcbda527-0ba1-4fa3-87b0-7816d444aeb0/
https://odysee.com/TDWU-3-10-22:da12516913f3f96f4fa99d9e68495d88a8a4b1c3?src=embed
https://rumble.com/vx2d0p-vaxed-in-uk-3x-as-likely-to-get-covid-while-accounting-for-90-of-covid-deat.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vaxed-uk-3x-as-likely-get-covid-while-accounting-for-90-covid-deaths-ukraine-propaganda/
Vaxed In UK 3X As Likely To Get COVID While Accounting For 90% Of COVID Deaths & Ukraine Propaganda
OE24.TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2o3Rph8DcUY
Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik
Vienna: Demo against climate policy Feb 4, 2022
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