Trauma and Repressed Memories: Exposing the FMSF

Max and SRA survivor and psychotherapist Mary Knight discuss repressed memories and the way trauma is handled by our psyche. Mary interviewed members of the False Memory Syndrome Foundation in a documentary as she explored her own memories. Her quest showed that members of the FMSF were mostly pedophiles themselves. Members of their board were also doctors who participated in the CIA MK Ultra program, and one doctor even advocated for pedophilia. Max and Mary discuss the process of recovering memories and what it feels like. They also discuss how the body remembers even when the mind does not, and what it takes to recover from abuse and create a good life.

