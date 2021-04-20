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Beyond The Mind - Episode 2 - Trump is BACK on Gab - Much to see in the Gematria results - BANNED ON YOUTUBE
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220 views • April 20, 2021
Join your host and resident decoder VECTOR as he freestyles analysis of Trumps Gab posts and related topics. Watch the flow between topics freely, with an 'anything goes' attitude to subject matter and free speech. D5. This is a PC free zone. WWG1WGA!
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio.
Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6rkQ6MHFkAtumWvCO1saW3
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio.
Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6rkQ6MHFkAtumWvCO1saW3
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