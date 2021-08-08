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Commandant De Blasio: NO ONE can Buy or Sell UNLESS they are Vaccinated in New York City
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40 views • August 08, 2021
Comrade Biden and the rest of the Troop want the plan implemented Nation Wide!
Companion Article - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/commandant-de-blasio-no-one-can-buy-or-sell-unless-they-are-vaccinated-in-new-york-city/
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Companion Article - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/commandant-de-blasio-no-one-can-buy-or-sell-unless-they-are-vaccinated-in-new-york-city/
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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