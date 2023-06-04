Ukrainian Vehicles Knocked Out and Abandoned During an Offensive Attempt near the village of Rivnopol this afternoon. - June 4, 2023

Ukrainian vehicles knocked out and abandoned during an offensive attempt near the village of Rivnopol this afternoon.
Scene of the repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporizhzhya direction.
A drone recorded:
7/8x US M1224 MaxxProo and HMMWV M1151A1 armoured vehicles
1x M113
1x tank
Location: near the village of Rivnepil.
In total, you can count 10 wrecked, destroyed and abandoned units of enemy equipment.
The bulk of the enemy's armored vehicles are located north-west of Rovnopol. Coordinates: 47.799387, 36.719771
