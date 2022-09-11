FALSE FLAGS: From 9/11 To The Great Reset! - 21 Years Of Social CONDITIONING & Terror!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the last 21 years of false flags as we reach the anniversary of ONE of the biggest false flags in world history. 9/11.
Since 9/11, millions have died in the face of that one false flag alone. Even more than that have died from the false flag of covid. Even more are set to be enslaved, conditioned and killed by the coming climate lockdowns and technocracy being forced on the populace worldwide in the face of the collapse of the energy grid, supply chain and the dollar.
As per usual, the governments of the world have created vast sums of problems and have the solution at the ready. The Great Reset.
In this video, we talk about the awakening regarding 9/11 and of course previously JFK as well as the current false flags both physical, mental and cultural that most continue to stay blind to.
