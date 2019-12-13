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WOMM 12-13-19 Garbage Humans
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290 views • December 13, 2019
In today's video I give you an update to the soulless mother in New York who let her boyfriend beat he son to death. A psa about a sex predator roaming Fairbanks Alaska that should be rotting in prison, and a disgraced pedophile reverend in the UK who was sentenced to only 20 months in prison for possessing horrific images.
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Zymere's mom - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7785313/Zymere-Perkins-mother-shockingly-admits-doing-hair-taking-dead-son-hospital.html
Sex predator - https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/12/sex-predator-face-tattoos-wont-tried-horrific-rape-case-victim-dies-11876866/
Pedophile vicar - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7781629/Paedophile-vicar-44-gave-thought-day-BBC-jailed-20-months.html
My Minds - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
The Curator's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Zymere's mom - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7785313/Zymere-Perkins-mother-shockingly-admits-doing-hair-taking-dead-son-hospital.html
Sex predator - https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/12/sex-predator-face-tattoos-wont-tried-horrific-rape-case-victim-dies-11876866/
Pedophile vicar - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7781629/Paedophile-vicar-44-gave-thought-day-BBC-jailed-20-months.html
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