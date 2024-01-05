Create New Account
You’ve Been Lied To
Tenth Amendment Center
We’ve been told a lot of lies, but few have caused more damage to liberty than the one about how we’re supposed to respond to unconstitutional federal acts - usurpations of power.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 5, 2024

freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentnullifyspooner

