💥Israeli soldiers walk through RUINS of South Lebanon historically rich town, Bint Jbeil

💥Israeli soldiers walk through RUINS of South Lebanon historically rich town (via RT News)

➡️IDF publishes footage of operations targeting "terrorist infrastructure" in Bint Jbeil

➡️Troops destroyed town’s stadium, raised Israeli flags, and moved through homes during searches.

Adding:

🤬Zuckerberg drives 'digital apartheid' in Palestine - report

Meta platforms have become a financial lifeline for radical Israeli settlers while stripping Palestinians of income opportunities and visibility.

This stark “digital double standard” was exposed by 7amleh—the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media.

Hilltop Youth is one of many Zionist settler groups routinely using Facebook and Instagram to coordinate illegal settlement activity and raise funds.

What is the group notorious for?

🌏 Members carry out regular attacks against Palestinians and glorify violence against Gazans

🌏 In December 2025, Hilltop Youth assaulted a pregnant Arab woman, along with her children and mother-in-law, in Jaffa, using pepper spray and shouting “dirty Arab,” according to The Jerusalem Post

🌏 In 2020, a member was convicted of murdering three members of a Palestinian family in a 2015 terror attack

Meanwhile, Palestinian voices - including journalists and human rights defenders - face systematic censorship and “digital erasure” by Meta.

They also face a “monetization blockade,” being denied revenue opportunities.

7amleh documented thousands of cases of shadow-banning, account restrictions, and removals for documenting life under occupation.





@geopolitics_prime