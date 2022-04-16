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Back from Battling Human Trafficking in Ukraine: Jason Jones Returns to Infowars in Powerful New Interview
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422 views • April 16, 2022
Jason Jones of https://www.thegreatcampaign.org/ joins Alex Jones in studio to break down the fight against human trafficking as a result of the war in Ukraine.
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