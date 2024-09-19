Psalm 116:1-19 NLT

I love the LORD because he hears my voice and my prayer for mercy. [2] Because he bends down to listen, I will pray as long as I have breath! [3] Death wrapped its ropes around me; the terrors of the grave overtook me. I saw only trouble and sorrow. [4] Then I called on the name of the LORD: "Please, LORD, save me!" [5] How kind the LORD is! How good he is! So merciful, this God of ours! [6] The LORD protects those of childlike faith; I was facing death, and he saved me. [7] Let my soul be at rest again, for the LORD has been good to me. [8] He has saved me from death, my eyes from tears, my feet from stumbling. [9] And so I walk in the LORD's presence as I live here on earth! [10] I believed in you, so I said, "I am deeply troubled, LORD." [11] In my anxiety I cried out to you, "These people are all liars!" [12] What can I offer the LORD for all he has done for me? [13] I will lift up the cup of salvation and praise the LORD's name for saving me. [14] I will keep my promises to the LORD in the presence of all his people. [15] The LORD cares deeply when his loved ones die. [16] O LORD, I am your servant; yes, I am your servant, born into your household; you have freed me from my chains. [17] I will offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of the LORD. [18] I will fulfill my vows to the LORD in the presence of all his people- [19] in the house of the LORD in the heart of Jerusalem. Praise the LORD

!