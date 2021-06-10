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Extreme Danager Genetically Modified Foods - Dr Raymond Obomsawin
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186 views • June 10, 2021
Very interesting message, Dr Raymond shares eye popping information regarding GE foods.
Copy and pasted from original upload: Explore the connection between GMOs and health issues in humans. What does the food we eat have to do with allergies, digestive enzyme disruption and digestive impairments, immune reactions, toxic reactions in the digestive tract, liver and other vital organ damage, reproductive problems, infant mortality, reductions in birth size and growth, and even death?
Copy and pasted from original upload: Explore the connection between GMOs and health issues in humans. What does the food we eat have to do with allergies, digestive enzyme disruption and digestive impairments, immune reactions, toxic reactions in the digestive tract, liver and other vital organ damage, reproductive problems, infant mortality, reductions in birth size and growth, and even death?
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