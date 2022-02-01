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John O'Looney | Most Deaths are Vaxx Deaths - Maria Zeee
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John O'Looney is a Funeral Home whistleblower who has been raising the alarm since early on in the pandemic - first stating that there were not as many COVID-19 deaths as the government were claiming, and now that most of the deaths we are seeing are from the vaccines. Streamed on: Jan 29, 5:06 am EST

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John O'Looney | Most Deaths are Vaxx Deaths - Maria Zeee

John OLooney, Most Deaths are Vaxx Deaths, Zeee Media, January 29 2022
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Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Baricitinib 
https://www.drugs.com/mtm/tocilizumab.html
https://covidebm.umn.edu/evidence-based-therapies/tocilizumab.
Tocilizumab, sold under the brand name Actemra among others, is an immunosuppressive drug, used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a severe form of arthritis in children. It is a humanized monoclonal antibody against the interleukin-6 …
https://www.drugs.com/mtm/baricitinib.html
Baricitinib, sold under the brand name Olumiant among others, is a drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults whose disease was not well controlled by tumor necrosis factor inhibitors. It acts as an inhibitor of janus kinase, blocking the subtypes JAK1 and JAK2.
https://www.drugs.com/mtm/remdesivir.html.
Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. It is administered via injection into a vein. During the COVID-19 pandemic, remdesivir was approved or authorized for emergency use to treat COVID‑19 in many countries.
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/remdesivir/.
Remdesivir is a nucleotide prodrug of an adenosine analog. It binds to the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and inhibits viral replication by terminating RNA transcription prematurely. Remdesivir has demonstrated in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2. 1 In a rhesus macaque model of SARS-CoV-2 infection, …
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john olooneyzeee mediamost deaths are vaxx deathsjanuary 29 2022
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