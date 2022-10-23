Create New Account
What is Your Strawman? The Slavery of Our Time by UCC Law Expert Bibi Bacchus
“It is quite amazing what fraud is being done to billions of

people all over the world.” – Bibi Bacchus


UCC (Uniform Contract Code) Law is the highest expression of

law as it is commonly manifested in the world.


Sentenced to 8 years in prison for a crime, which was

manufactured to entrap her - Bibi Bacchus, did not roll over

and die, which the corrupt police and judiciary expected of

her. Instead she studied the highest expression of

international law (UCC) and came out after 7 years and 2

months knowing exactly how the rigged system is committing

fraud and treason against 7 billion souls on earth.


This conversation between Sasha Stone and Bibi Bacchus will

begin to open your eyes to the level of fraud that is being

committed against us!



