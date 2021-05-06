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Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Be the Crazy Inventor
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0 view • May 06, 2021
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
It has never been a good idea to go along with the crowd or to feel forced in a direction you have no desire to go. Go you own way and work with your own guidance systems. It may be lonely at times, but that is to keep you from falling into a harmful state due to lack of thought and choosing what the crowd is choosing. When a crowd is running blindly in one direction, run the other way and build things in this counter direction. Bright new ideas are always counter to the crowd. The greatest creator beings and famous inventors were all thought to be crazy in their own lifetimes. Now they are honored for their great contributions to humanity. Be more of that, dear one!
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/book-online
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
#bonnievent #medium #channeling
It has never been a good idea to go along with the crowd or to feel forced in a direction you have no desire to go. Go you own way and work with your own guidance systems. It may be lonely at times, but that is to keep you from falling into a harmful state due to lack of thought and choosing what the crowd is choosing. When a crowd is running blindly in one direction, run the other way and build things in this counter direction. Bright new ideas are always counter to the crowd. The greatest creator beings and famous inventors were all thought to be crazy in their own lifetimes. Now they are honored for their great contributions to humanity. Be more of that, dear one!
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/book-online
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
#bonnievent #medium #channeling
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