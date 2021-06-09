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Cyberattacks and Blackouts
Chris Shouse
Chris Shouse
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185 views • June 09, 2021
Just some thoughts I have on what may be happening in our nation.

You can see all the videos I have done on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/chrisshouse

Where you should subscribe to keep abreast of the world around you.

NTD: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Ioh4atNDO5a0Vy2qFmauQ\

NTD: (China In Focus) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOqkAGTtzZVmKvY4SwdZ2g

OfficialACLJ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AvY8x1GqGIst1C4yygXWw

TFIGlobal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZz8q2tZC7QuQiFwPKQ4Bug

WION: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g

The Specifications: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3skAM63nHoTzI8oooG6unQ

China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFP46yVT-GG4o1TgXn-04Q

America Uncovered: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_7vFlErTHxVD-IFNB-BFCg

Last but not least remember these Military channels so much information there on thought processes and things that you may pick up on in some of the stories you read or listen to. This channel and the included podcast are my favorites.

1st Special Forces Command: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2vn240LXa2pMvOuDFBpUw

https://smallwarsjournal.com/

Irregular Warfare Podcast: https://castbox.fm/app/castbox/player/id2910334/id345293623?utm_source=website&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_campaign=web_share&utm_content=Competing%20for%20Influence%3A%20Operations%20in%20the%20Information%20Environment-CastBox_FM

If you would like to visit my store where I sell a few products you can go here: http://chriswholesale.com
Keywords
manipulationcyberattacksblackoutsmeatshortagefoodshortage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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