WE NEED DIGITAL PARENTAL NEGLECT LAWS, NOT AGE VERIFICATION!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Want to Scan Your Face. Zorin OS Just Said NO. 🛑🛡️
https://rumble.com/v7883u4-they-want-to-scan-your-face.-zorin-os-just-said-no.-.html?playlist_id=dP5b9_DFFdg&e9s=src_v1_pl
WILL LINUX BECOME ILLEGAL IN THE UNITED STATES???
SEND LETTERS TELLING YOUR SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVE TO VOTE NO ON THIS!
LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/8250/text
(PDF) DOWNLOAD: https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr8250/BILLS-119hr8250ih.pdf
Anyone that tries to go against our constitution with illegal laws MUST be voted OUT Immediately from office. We The People are their Bosses and they work for us and not the other way around. The Parents need to police their OWN children on the internet and not shove these UNCONSTITUTIONAL Laws down our throats and Most Definitely, leave Our Linux Operating systems Alone!!!.
Credits to: Cameron Knauff, Switched to Linux (Tom) & MT