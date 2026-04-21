WE NEED DIGITAL PARENTAL NEGLECT LAWS, NOT AGE VERIFICATION!!!!

They Want to Scan Your Face. Zorin OS Just Said NO. 🛑🛡️

https://rumble.com/v7883u4-they-want-to-scan-your-face.-zorin-os-just-said-no.-.html?playlist_id=dP5b9_DFFdg&e9s=src_v1_pl





WILL LINUX BECOME ILLEGAL IN THE UNITED STATES???





SEND LETTERS TELLING YOUR SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVE TO VOTE NO ON THIS!





LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/8250/text





(PDF) DOWNLOAD: https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr8250/BILLS-119hr8250ih.pdf





Anyone that tries to go against our constitution with illegal laws MUST be voted OUT Immediately from office. We The People are their Bosses and they work for us and not the other way around. The Parents need to police their OWN children on the internet and not shove these UNCONSTITUTIONAL Laws down our throats and Most Definitely, leave Our Linux Operating systems Alone!!!.





Credits to: Cameron Knauff, Switched to Linux (Tom) & MT