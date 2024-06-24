BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week June 17 - 23, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 10 months ago

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week June 17 - 23, 2024

▪️During the week, Russian forces launched several strikes on airfields in enemy-controlled territory. Kulbakino, Starokostyantyniv, Myrhorod airfields, and energy infrastructure in several regions were hit.

▪️Over the past week, the AFU carried out several large UAV raids. The Crimea, Rostov, Kursk and Smolensk regions were hit. Thanks to the work of air defense and electronic warfare systems, significant damage was avoided.

▪️In the areas bordering Belarus and Russia, the enemy continues to carry out fortification work and personnel training. Russian forces are striking at identified enemy concentrations and AFU facilities whenever possible.

▪️In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy has been attacking almost all week with the support of aircraft and armored vehicles, but has been unable to advance. And in Vovchans'k there are heavy urban battles. The enemy is moving reinforcements, suffering heavy losses.

▪️The AFU still retain the ability to strike at Belgorod and the region. Over the past week, dozens of settlements were shelled and attacked by UAVs, and civilians were injured.

▪️The Kup'yans'k-Svatove section remains relatively static despite frequent attempts by the Russian Armed Forces to advance. Localized fighting is taking place along the entire front line, but there are no changes in the zones of control.

▪️The situation in the Lyman direction has remained static for a long time, although from time to time there is news of attempts to advance. Some time ago, the Russian Armed Forces made another attempt to advance towards Tors'ke, but failed to go further than a few forest belts.

▪️Positional fighting is taking place in the area of Belohorivka and Spirne. From time to time Russian troops make attempts to advance. However, they have not been very successful so far, as the enemy has occupied key heights in both areas.

#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video

@rybar

