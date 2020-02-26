The Plot to Attack Iran - Myths, Oil & Revolution

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Abby Martin sits down with Dan Kovalik, human rights attorney and author of the book "The Plot to Attack Iran," to discuss the context to Trump's recent attacks, the most common myths about the country, and the history of US plots.
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