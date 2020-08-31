Clyde Lewis -Acclimate Us to the Arrival of Aliens

“When we made contact with any aliens it would probably be like when the Native Americans first met Christopher Columbus. And, in that case, things “didn’t turn out so well” for the people being visited.”The Twilight Zone episode raises questions about the dangers of potential contact with extraterrestrials and our capacity to understand their motivations. The phrase “To Serve Man” can be read two ways: to provide service to humanity, or how to serve him with stuffing and potatoes and gravy.Both of course are outrageous fiction but as I have reported this year – whoever is running the narrative, whatever is going on behind the scenes, there seems to be this rush to acclimate us to the arrival of alien beings, the discovery of extraterrestrial life forms or first contact.#clydelewis #groundzero #aliens #arrival #realfreenews #TwilightZone #acclimate