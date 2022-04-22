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The WHO's plan to develop a global health system to track your vaccination status
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70 views • April 22, 2022
*This is a reposting of yesterday's show due to an editing error.*
This week's episode of Faith & Reason dives into the World Health Organization's plan to collaborate with world governments on a global health system, Disney's stated efforts to spread their LGBT gospel, and the circulation of a memo among top cardinals that pulls no punches in its criticism of Pope Francis.
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This week's episode of Faith & Reason dives into the World Health Organization's plan to collaborate with world governments on a global health system, Disney's stated efforts to spread their LGBT gospel, and the circulation of a memo among top cardinals that pulls no punches in its criticism of Pope Francis.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Faith_Reason_042122
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Faith_Reason_042122
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
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