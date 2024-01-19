Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Judge Andrew Napolitano weighs in on Georgia DA Fani Willis recent expose'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
Shop now
88 views
Published 13 hours ago

NEWSMAX · On Friday's "Wake Up America," Judge Andrew Napolitano says Georgia DA Fani Willis will have a very serious problem if it can be proved that she used taxpayer dollars to go on a five-star vacation.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1748350550272274719?s=20

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket