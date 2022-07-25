Zelensky Lied - When He said Russians Conducted a Missile Strike on a Grain Barn in Odessa Seaport - 072522

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Yesterday Mr. Zelensky said Russians conducted a missile strike on a grain barn in Odessa seaport. But the truth is that the Armed Forces of Ukraine set their combat position close to the critical infrastructure. This time there was a combat boat in the doc near the port loading facility. A Russian missile hit it precisely. Locals say, grain was left untouched.