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PhD Chemist Dr. David Rasnick: “There Is No COVID Vaccine. These Are Injections. They Are Lethal.”
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143 views • June 12, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from World Alternative Media
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Original title: RENOWNED SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT! - COVID IS A SCAM! - DON'T GET THE JAB! - DO VIRUSES EXIST?
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
https://www.iambanned.com/
Original title: RENOWNED SCIENTIST SPEAKS OUT! - COVID IS A SCAM! - DON'T GET THE JAB! - DO VIRUSES EXIST?
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