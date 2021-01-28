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Are We Watching the DEATH OF FREE SPEECH -- Ben Swann -- ise.media
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20 views • January 28, 2021
From ise.media: Is the goal of the establishment in politics, media and big tech to completely censor all speech and control what is said, thought and believed in all of society?
Video Source: https://ise.media/video/are-we-watching-the-death-of-free-speech-78.html
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Video Source: https://ise.media/video/are-we-watching-the-death-of-free-speech-78.html
Support, Subscribe, Invest: ise.media
Check out our sponsor https://CreateTailwind.com and watch our 25 min interview on how to "Secede from the Banking System" here:
https://fb.watch/39ztwRWKTE/
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