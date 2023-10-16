The Narrow Way { Prophetic Word } | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

Pastor Sandra Kennedy says, the ability to ask questions is one of the most important lifelong learning skill anyone can acquire. Our desire to question is a gift from God and needs to be preserved and nurtured throughout life. In Luke 13:22-23, a particular question is asked, “Will only a few be saved”? Listen, meditate, and reflect on Jesus’ answer, which is life changing, and so insightful, especially in the season we find ourselves in.

To watch the entire broadcast - https://youtu.be/6INvINUsyDs?si=7SoBVI3TpvH5bsGz



