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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 2: How To Find A Good Local Bank Or Credit Union
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82 views • March 14, 2022
DECEMBER 16, 2021 This week, on “Financial Rebellion,” viewers hear the step-by-step process of localizing their finances. With the help of experts, the transition is efficient and beneficial. Don't miss this episode!
How to Find a Local Bank: https://Home.solari.com/how-to-find-a-local-bank
Special Solari Report Investing in Your Archives: https://Home.solari.com/special-solari-report-investing-in-your-archives
Investors' Due Diligence: https://Home.solari.com/caveat-emptor-why-investors-need-to-do-due-diligence-on-u-s-treasury-and-related-securities
JP Morgan Chase Selected Settlements: https://Home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/JPMorgan-Chase-Selected-Settlements.pdf
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
DECEMBER 16, 2021
How to Find a Local Bank: https://Home.solari.com/how-to-find-a-local-bank
Special Solari Report Investing in Your Archives: https://Home.solari.com/special-solari-report-investing-in-your-archives
Investors' Due Diligence: https://Home.solari.com/caveat-emptor-why-investors-need-to-do-due-diligence-on-u-s-treasury-and-related-securities
JP Morgan Chase Selected Settlements: https://Home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/JPMorgan-Chase-Selected-Settlements.pdf
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
DECEMBER 16, 2021
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