"China has Repeatedly Emphasized that the Int'l Peace Conference must meet 3 important Elements - the meeting does not currently meet these elements"

"China has repeatedly emphasized that the international peace conference must meet three important elements, namely: recognition from both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of all peace plans. As for China, the meeting does not currently meet these three elements, which is why we will not participate," said Mao Ning, a representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.(about Ukraine asking China to be there)

Brazil will be represented at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland by a low-ranking official, writes O Globo (https://oglobo.globo.com/mundo/noticia/2024/06/04/lula-deve-enviar-diplomata-a-reuniao-na-suica-para-discutir-paz-entre-russia-e-ucrania.ghtml).

It was previously reported that the President of Brazil would not be attending the conference in Switzerland, and now it has been confirmed that neither the Minister of Foreign Affairs nor the International Affairs Advisor will be present.

"The idea is to send someone without decision-making authority, just for attendance," writes O Globo.

Brazil's ambassador to Switzerland, Cláudia Fonseca Buzzi, is expected to attend the meeting.