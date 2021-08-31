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THESE ARE OUR ELECTED LEADERS?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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30 views • August 31, 2021
Are we positive that they aren't cartoon characters? Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and all of the other radical left democrats are destroying America on a daily basis. They are all part of the globalist agenda of the great reset. Corruption is their game and they have been very good at it for a long time. Until now. We the people now know and their days in power are coming to an end.

Also, please check out our Pro-Trump Patriot website. Palbulletin.com posts daily video, news stories and more!!!

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

Video Credits:

Eric Swalwell literally shits his pants live on Hardball
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU3bb4T9oWQ

Rep. Waters on Trump administration: 'Tell them they’re not welcome'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJCDe7vdFfw

JERRY NADLER SHITS HIMSELF ON TV!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg1LUuHkAU

Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's State of the Union speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSgc7wuiN30&;t=2s

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer respond to President Trump (C-SPAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYLAWl6XhOI&;t=7s

Biden recounts harrowing incident with gang leader named 'Corn Pop'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NmtSrqtvI&;t=15s

More links emerge between China and Joe Biden's family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5F9a5dc-R0

President Biden falls on Air Force One stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Mwc12LtRY

Trump golf ball vs Biden on plane stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKG5F1VkZGY
Keywords
trumpdemocratspoliticsbidenglobal resetdeepstatedraintheswamp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy