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THESE ARE OUR ELECTED LEADERS?
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30 views • August 31, 2021
Are we positive that they aren't cartoon characters? Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and all of the other radical left democrats are destroying America on a daily basis. They are all part of the globalist agenda of the great reset. Corruption is their game and they have been very good at it for a long time. Until now. We the people now know and their days in power are coming to an end.
Also, please check out our Pro-Trump Patriot website. Palbulletin.com posts daily video, news stories and more!!!
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
Video Credits:
Eric Swalwell literally shits his pants live on Hardball
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU3bb4T9oWQ
Rep. Waters on Trump administration: 'Tell them they’re not welcome'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJCDe7vdFfw
JERRY NADLER SHITS HIMSELF ON TV!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg1LUuHkAU
Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's State of the Union speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSgc7wuiN30&;t=2s
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer respond to President Trump (C-SPAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYLAWl6XhOI&;t=7s
Biden recounts harrowing incident with gang leader named 'Corn Pop'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NmtSrqtvI&;t=15s
More links emerge between China and Joe Biden's family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5F9a5dc-R0
President Biden falls on Air Force One stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Mwc12LtRY
Trump golf ball vs Biden on plane stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKG5F1VkZGY
Also, please check out our Pro-Trump Patriot website. Palbulletin.com posts daily video, news stories and more!!!
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
Video Credits:
Eric Swalwell literally shits his pants live on Hardball
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU3bb4T9oWQ
Rep. Waters on Trump administration: 'Tell them they’re not welcome'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJCDe7vdFfw
JERRY NADLER SHITS HIMSELF ON TV!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg1LUuHkAU
Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's State of the Union speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSgc7wuiN30&;t=2s
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer respond to President Trump (C-SPAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYLAWl6XhOI&;t=7s
Biden recounts harrowing incident with gang leader named 'Corn Pop'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NmtSrqtvI&;t=15s
More links emerge between China and Joe Biden's family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5F9a5dc-R0
President Biden falls on Air Force One stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Mwc12LtRY
Trump golf ball vs Biden on plane stairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKG5F1VkZGY
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