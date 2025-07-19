BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #87 - Baphomet, the KKK & Islamic Rituals — Hidden Links EXPOSED | Lloyd De Jongh Pt. 3
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
6 views • 1 day ago

What if the most powerful Western institutions — from Ivy League universities to the White House — have been quietly shaped by Islamic influence for over a century… and nobody’s talking about it?


Today’s episode is one of the most controversial, documented, and disturbing conversations we’ve ever released.


We’re joined once again by Lloyd De Jongh, an expert in Islamic source texts, Sharia Law, and the ideological forces behind global power structures.


In this third instalment, Lloyd reveals:


The massive Arab financial influence pouring into top U.S. universities and how it shapes curriculum and silence,


The shocking link between Baphomet and the old French word Mahomet — and how that ties directly to the Saracens and Knights Templar,


The ideological and symbolic crossover between Islamic governance and the Ku Klux Klan, including the term “Kaliff” and their “holy book,” the Kloran,


How past U.S. presidents and senior officials were openly involved in the Shriners, an order with hidden Islamic rituals and symbolism,


And how homosexual spells and sexual rituals appear in both Sufi practices and Shriner ceremonies — evidence Lloyd brings from source material.


But there’s more.


We dig into Islam’s influence on Aleister Crowley, and the shocking historical alliance between the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Nazi leadership — showing how Islamic ideology helped shape Nazi military theology and propaganda.


This isn’t theory! This is Lloyd’s research — from primary texts, images, and historical records that are hidden in plain sight.


If you’ve ever wondered how control is coded into symbols, rituals, and institutions — this is the episode that will change how you see history forever.


Buckle up — and stay with us all the way through as you’re about to hear Part 3 of a series they never wanted you to follow.


Connect with Lloyd via any of the links below:


Full Research Archive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BGrC1fxB-ym-ZQ64TtfYEG0vQtYCOIL6?usp=sharing

Islam - https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApTCgSI6HCcm33qVvc95Bd_sTeTu

Reliance of the Traveller - https://www.dropbox.com/s/0f1ga9cvekt18au/Reliance-of-the-Traveller-AppendixW.pdf

Twitter/X - https://x.com/LloydDeJongh

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@LloydDeJongh

Ko-Fi shop: https://ko-fi.com/lloyddejongh/shop


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786



Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
secretsocietieshiddenhistorygnosticislamislamicmysticismconsciousman7podcastlloyddejonghbaphometexposedshrinersunveiledcrowleyconnectionkloransecretssufiritualsarabmoneyinfluencetemplartruthnazisandislamoccultrevealed
