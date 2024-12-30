BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️In the spirit of New Years & Christmas support to the front lines is flowing from the Russian people through donations & humanitarian aid 🎄
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 4 months ago

❗️In the spirit of New Years and Christmas support to the front lines is flowing from the Russian people through donations and humanitarian aid. 🎄🤝

PS. At 2:07 Kursk-Root icon chevrons are seen on the uniforms of Russian troops supplied via donations from Australian subscribers of @AussieCossack 

Adding: 

❗️67,000 Roubles ($1000 AU) has just been donated to the military priests on the front lines with the 147th artillery regiment by Vlad Despot from Western Sydney.

and: ❗️Aussie Cossack's favourite military patches for 2024.

💪Order from www.aussiecossack.shop and we will send you a free gift to celebrate the new year. 🥂 🍾

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy