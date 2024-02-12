Create New Account
Israel, Babylon, Biden and Putin...What Do they Have in Common, and What Does the Bible Say?
PastorRuth
Stories from history - ancient and current - reveal the truth and reveal future events. What is does the Bible have to say about these nations and the future of humanity? What are the truths we must keep in mind and do to inherit eternal life in God's eternal kingdom? 

