DR. NAOMI WOLF AND KATE DALLY EXPOSE MASS VACCINE DECEPTION (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel BANNED.VIDEO at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mwaLtH8LwrdT/
Dr. Naomi Wolf of https://dailyclout.io/ joins guest host Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyshow.com on The Alex Jones Show to expose the mass vaccine deception of the medical tyranny establishment.
Get Breaking Alerts! Text: 'NEWS' To: (833) 637-1776
**Support Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/crypto/
📰 Breaking News: https://www.infowars.com/breaking-news/
🇺🇸 Save Infowars: https://www.givesendgo.com/G2CK4
** https://gettr.com/user/alexjones
** https://gettr.com/user/infowars
http://freeworldnews.tv/
http://europe.infowars.com
4th Of July Sale
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/top-selling-products-sale