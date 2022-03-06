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Law of Cause and Effect - The Basic Premise (Deficiency in the Body Example)
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75 views • March 06, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
0m32s - 10m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERY SINGLE THING (EVERY EFFECT) THAT EVER HAPPENED HAD AN UNDERLYING CAUSE.”
“OUR SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL OF ALL OF GOD’ CREATIONS.”
“YOUR SOUL IS ACTUALLY MORE POWERFUL POTENTIALLY THAN THE SUN.”
“YOUR SOUL IS ABLE TO MANAGE MORE OR HIGHER AMOUNTS OF ENERGY THAN THE SUN CAN ACTUALLY EMIT. THIS IS YOUR POTENTIAL.”
https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA
20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1
Cut:
0m32s - 10m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“EVERY SINGLE THING (EVERY EFFECT) THAT EVER HAPPENED HAD AN UNDERLYING CAUSE.”
“OUR SOUL IS THE MOST POWERFUL OF ALL OF GOD’ CREATIONS.”
“YOUR SOUL IS ACTUALLY MORE POWERFUL POTENTIALLY THAN THE SUN.”
“YOUR SOUL IS ABLE TO MANAGE MORE OR HIGHER AMOUNTS OF ENERGY THAN THE SUN CAN ACTUALLY EMIT. THIS IS YOUR POTENTIAL.”
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