Chief of Police ATTACKS James Freeman - LackLuster

Police in the United States are Criminals, that is all there is to it.

"Government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime





When you have complete and total lack of accountability, then you have created the perfect environment for criminal thugs to abuse people!





You have literally given these thugs an incentive to beat on people!

Police KNOW that they won't be held accountable.





They will face no personal liability either criminally or financially for their unlawful actions, so WHY NOT BREAK THE LAW & DESTROY PROPERTY???





original video:

Chief of Police Attacks James Freeman

https://youtu.be/qp9RWoMmUPk