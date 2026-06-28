Lionel Messi's 85 ft Statue In Argentina. Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes Bring Death & Destruction

Lionel Messi gets new 85-foot statue, even taller than torn down India sculpture. Lionel Messi must by now have gotten used to super-sized tributes to his greatness, yet fans keep finding grander ways to recognize his achievements.The Argentina legend turns 39 years old on Wednesday, two days after making more World Cup history by breaking former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament goal record on Monday with his 17th and 18th goals in a 2-0 win over Austria. In Cutral Col, a remote town in Patagonia, Messi was honored with (literally) the largest monument to his greatness, yet. Local artists unveiled an 85-foot (26-meter) statue of the soccer legend. Its likeness is perhaps questionable, but its sheer size -- it includes 70 tons of steel -- is enough to marvel at. However, it's not the first time Messi has been replicated in an outsized statue, and last time things didn't quite go to plan. Built over the course of 27 days, it was reported to be the largest statue of a footballer ever created, but it was precisely its size that provoked local authorities to order its removal earlier this month.





"The statue of the Argentine football legend was found [to be] unsafe," West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee said. "We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind."





Authorities were reportedly assessing alternative locations for its reassembling, but now an even bigger statue has been unveiled in Messi's honor, this time much closer to home.





Lionel Messi World Cup statue erected in Argentina goes viral for all wrong reasons. Soccer legend Lionel Messi was honored with an 85-foot statue in his home country of Argentina (in the small town of Cutral Có, in the country’s Patagonia region), marking the biggest Messi statue ever made.





However, the pose that Messi is in for the statue is raising eyebrows, especially when combined with what’s placed right in front of him. The statue has Messi on his knees, with a replica of the World Cup trophy (which Messi won in 2022) in front of him. Messi is seen smiling, with one hand over his heart and another hand held high in the air.





While the statue looks decent enough from up front, the angle from behind is what’s causing it to go viral for all the wrong reasons.





Several social media posts showing all the angles of this statue have gone viral, with one amassing over 8 million views on X in about 12 hours.





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