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NYC STREET ARTIST SENDS PERSONAL MESSAGE TO FACEBOOK HQ
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31 views • February 27, 2021
When the facebook ministry of truth come for artists, the artists come to the Ministry's door.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60394cff7a2fcc1db9d61732
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60394cff7a2fcc1db9d61732
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