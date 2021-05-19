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20 States Legally Liquefy Vaxx Dead And Spread The Flesh Goo On Food Crops As Fertilizer - This Is Insane
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Broke into wrong house - https://twitter.com/AmeliePoussin/status/1394295502477352970

DR Fauci impersonator is back - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1392574700417699846

States legalize liquefying vaccine deaths - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-20-us-states-liquefy-vaccine-murdered-people-and-spread-their-flesh-goo-on-food-crops.html

Wisconsin next state to legalize it - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer

Watch Bio-Sludged - https://biosludged.com/

Wisconsin Senate Bill - https://legiscan.com/WI/text/SB228/2021

Science For Sale book - https://www.amazon.com/Science-Sale-Government-Corporations-Universities/dp/1510743103/

The truth is coming out - https://t.me/cjtruth316/5292

Crimes against humanity - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/17/lawyers-and-medical-experts-worldwide-say-they-have-all-the-evidence-they-need-to-convict-who-cdc-phe-bill-gates-and-world-leaders-of-crimes-against-humanity/

Got in the way of UFO invasion - https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/05/the-sad-and-mysterious-death-of-ufologist-mark-mccandlish/

UFOs always on radar, never actual video - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bombshell-ufo-report-u-s-military-encounters-ufos-every-day-that-far-exceed-its-tech-capabilities

Potatohead appointing mentally deranged people - https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-we-have-made-historic-appointments-lgbtqi-individuals

Potatohead stealing your money for illegals - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/16/joe-biden-diverts-healthcare-cash-help-illegal-migrants/

What price will we pay Potatohead - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-says-those-who-are-not-vaccinated-will-end-up-paying-the-price/

Gotta love Rand Paul - https://www.westernjournal.com/rand-paul-says-fauci-responsible-entire-pandemic-cant-escape-funding/

Here's how you handle Karens - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/05/16/diner-owner-sublimely-turns-tables-on-snitches-to-covid-hotline-we-deserve-to-know-who-we-can-trust-n1447271

Just another day in Chicago - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/another-horrific-chicago-weekend-48-shot-including-2-police-officers-sunday-early-evening

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394704411079839746


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