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20 States Legally Liquefy Vaxx Dead And Spread The Flesh Goo On Food Crops As Fertilizer - This Is Insane
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259 views • May 19, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Broke into wrong house - https://twitter.com/AmeliePoussin/status/1394295502477352970
DR Fauci impersonator is back - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1392574700417699846
States legalize liquefying vaccine deaths - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-20-us-states-liquefy-vaccine-murdered-people-and-spread-their-flesh-goo-on-food-crops.html
Wisconsin next state to legalize it - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
Watch Bio-Sludged - https://biosludged.com/
Wisconsin Senate Bill - https://legiscan.com/WI/text/SB228/2021
Science For Sale book - https://www.amazon.com/Science-Sale-Government-Corporations-Universities/dp/1510743103/
The truth is coming out - https://t.me/cjtruth316/5292
Crimes against humanity - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/17/lawyers-and-medical-experts-worldwide-say-they-have-all-the-evidence-they-need-to-convict-who-cdc-phe-bill-gates-and-world-leaders-of-crimes-against-humanity/
Got in the way of UFO invasion - https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/05/the-sad-and-mysterious-death-of-ufologist-mark-mccandlish/
UFOs always on radar, never actual video - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bombshell-ufo-report-u-s-military-encounters-ufos-every-day-that-far-exceed-its-tech-capabilities
Potatohead appointing mentally deranged people - https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-we-have-made-historic-appointments-lgbtqi-individuals
Potatohead stealing your money for illegals - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/16/joe-biden-diverts-healthcare-cash-help-illegal-migrants/
What price will we pay Potatohead - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-says-those-who-are-not-vaccinated-will-end-up-paying-the-price/
Gotta love Rand Paul - https://www.westernjournal.com/rand-paul-says-fauci-responsible-entire-pandemic-cant-escape-funding/
Here's how you handle Karens - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/05/16/diner-owner-sublimely-turns-tables-on-snitches-to-covid-hotline-we-deserve-to-know-who-we-can-trust-n1447271
Just another day in Chicago - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/another-horrific-chicago-weekend-48-shot-including-2-police-officers-sunday-early-evening
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394704411079839746
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Broke into wrong house - https://twitter.com/AmeliePoussin/status/1394295502477352970
DR Fauci impersonator is back - https://twitter.com/TyTheFisch/status/1392574700417699846
States legalize liquefying vaccine deaths - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-17-20-us-states-liquefy-vaccine-murdered-people-and-spread-their-flesh-goo-on-food-crops.html
Wisconsin next state to legalize it - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
Watch Bio-Sludged - https://biosludged.com/
Wisconsin Senate Bill - https://legiscan.com/WI/text/SB228/2021
Science For Sale book - https://www.amazon.com/Science-Sale-Government-Corporations-Universities/dp/1510743103/
The truth is coming out - https://t.me/cjtruth316/5292
Crimes against humanity - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/17/lawyers-and-medical-experts-worldwide-say-they-have-all-the-evidence-they-need-to-convict-who-cdc-phe-bill-gates-and-world-leaders-of-crimes-against-humanity/
Got in the way of UFO invasion - https://gizadeathstar.com/2021/05/the-sad-and-mysterious-death-of-ufologist-mark-mccandlish/
UFOs always on radar, never actual video - https://www.dailywire.com/news/bombshell-ufo-report-u-s-military-encounters-ufos-every-day-that-far-exceed-its-tech-capabilities
Potatohead appointing mentally deranged people - https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/biden-we-have-made-historic-appointments-lgbtqi-individuals
Potatohead stealing your money for illegals - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/16/joe-biden-diverts-healthcare-cash-help-illegal-migrants/
What price will we pay Potatohead - https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-says-those-who-are-not-vaccinated-will-end-up-paying-the-price/
Gotta love Rand Paul - https://www.westernjournal.com/rand-paul-says-fauci-responsible-entire-pandemic-cant-escape-funding/
Here's how you handle Karens - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/05/16/diner-owner-sublimely-turns-tables-on-snitches-to-covid-hotline-we-deserve-to-know-who-we-can-trust-n1447271
Just another day in Chicago - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/another-horrific-chicago-weekend-48-shot-including-2-police-officers-sunday-early-evening
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394704411079839746
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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