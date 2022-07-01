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Russian Gold and the Meaning of BRICS
The Morgan Report
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The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industrial base and said the United States — along with G-7 members: the U.K., Canada and Japan — will ban imports of Russian gold. Russia is the second largest gold mining country in the world.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS mechanism aims to promote peace, security, development and cooperation.

Watch this video on Russian Gold and the Meaning of BRICS, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Russian Gold and the Meaning of BRICS.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join


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