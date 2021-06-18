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BRITISH AIRWAYS IN CRISIS TALKS WITH GOVERNMENT OVER IF VACCINATED PILOTS SHOULD BE FLYING PLANES?
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54051 views • June 18, 2021
Blood Clots? 4 pilots dead in one week? 80-85% of pilots have received the jab? No flying for me.
Source: Hugo Talks
Source: Hugo Talks
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